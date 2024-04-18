Early-season glimpse: Manchester Central

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0
MANCHESTER, NH – The spring season is officially underway and much like the grass and the trees, it’s getting a Manchester is beginning to see a Little Green.

Baseball (co-op with West):

Head coach:

  • Ernie Yerrington (11th season)

Last season:

  • 4-14

Top returning athletes:

Seniors

  • Nolan Duval
  • Travis Graf
  • Amar Douidi

Juniors

  •  Jaeden Rodriguez
  • Hunter Raadme
  • Gavin Currier
  • Pierre Mendez
  • Tyler Marcoux
  • Wilson Zola

“Wilson Zola, a junior, a team leader and inspiration for all of us, is progressing from his medical setback and we share his desire to possibly return to the field before the season is completed.” – Ernie Yerrington

Promising newcomers:

  • Declan Manning (freshman)
  • Liam Patten (freshman)
  • Fernando Calderon
  • Alejandro Batista

Expectations:

“We are optimistic for our season and postseason.” – Ernie Yerrington

Softball (co-op with West):

Head coach:

  • Jacob Denoncourt (3rd season)

Last year:

  • 2-16

Top returning athletes:

  • Brooklynn Flinfelt (senior, captain)
  • Jamie Webser (senior, captain)
  • Eeman Barton (junior, captain)

Promising newcomers:

  • Haper Lanfond (sophomore, transfer from Goffstown)
  • Kyleigh Levesque (freshman)
  • Elin Hill (freshman)

Expectations:

“We would like to improve our overall record while also being competitive in every game … For the most part we have a good mixture of veteran players and seven underclassmen. We are hoping the younger girls flow right in and helping the success of this program.” – Jacob Denoncourt

Note: All coaches from Memorial High School were reached out to for this article. The teams of those who responded are featured in this preview.

