Early-season glimpse: Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, NH – The spring season is officially underway and much like the grass and the trees, it’s getting a Manchester is beginning to see a Little Green.
Baseball (co-op with West):
Head coach:
- Ernie Yerrington (11th season)
Last season:
- 4-14
Top returning athletes:
Seniors
- Nolan Duval
- Travis Graf
- Amar Douidi
Juniors
- Jaeden Rodriguez
- Hunter Raadme
- Gavin Currier
- Pierre Mendez
- Tyler Marcoux
- Wilson Zola
“Wilson Zola, a junior, a team leader and inspiration for all of us, is progressing from his medical setback and we share his desire to possibly return to the field before the season is completed.” – Ernie Yerrington
Promising newcomers:
Declan Manning (freshman)
Liam Patten (freshman)
Fernando Calderon
Alejandro Batista
Expectations:
“We are optimistic for our season and postseason.” – Ernie Yerrington
Softball (co-op with West):
Head coach:
- Jacob Denoncourt (3rd season)
Last year:
- 2-16
Top returning athletes:
- Brooklynn Flinfelt (senior, captain)
- Jamie Webser (senior, captain)
- Eeman Barton (junior, captain)
Promising newcomers:
- Haper Lanfond (sophomore, transfer from Goffstown)
- Kyleigh Levesque (freshman)
- Elin Hill (freshman)
Expectations:
“We would like to improve our overall record while also being competitive in every game … For the most part we have a good mixture of veteran players and seven underclassmen. We are hoping the younger girls flow right in and helping the success of this program.” – Jacob Denoncourt
Note: All coaches from Memorial High School were reached out to for this article. The teams of those who responded are featured in this preview.