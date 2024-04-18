Early-season glimpse: Manchester Central

MANCHESTER, NH – The spring season is officially underway and much like the grass and the trees, it’s getting a Manchester is beginning to see a Little Green.

Baseball (co-op with West):

Head coach:

Ernie Yerrington (11th season)

Last season: 4-14 Top returning athletes: Seniors Nolan Duval

Travis Graf

Amar Douidi Juniors Jaeden Rodriguez

Hunter Raadme

Gavin Currier

Pierre Mendez

Tyler Marcoux

Wilson Zola “Wilson Zola, a junior, a team leader and inspiration for all of us, is progressing from his medical setback and we share his desire to possibly return to the field before the season is completed.” – Ernie Yerrington Promising newcomers: Declan Manning (freshman)

Liam Patten (freshman)

Fernando Calderon

Alejandro Batista Expectations: “We are optimistic for our season and postseason.” – Ernie Yerrington

Softball (co-op with West):

Head coach:

Jacob Denoncourt (3rd season)

Last year:

2-16

Top returning athletes:

Brooklynn Flinfelt (senior, captain)

Jamie Webser (senior, captain)

Eeman Barton (junior, captain)

Promising newcomers:

Haper Lanfond (sophomore, transfer from Goffstown)

Kyleigh Levesque (freshman)

Elin Hill (freshman)

Expectations:

“We would like to improve our overall record while also being competitive in every game … For the most part we have a good mixture of veteran players and seven underclassmen. We are hoping the younger girls flow right in and helping the success of this program.” – Jacob Denoncourt

Note: All coaches from Memorial High School were reached out to for this article. The teams of those who responded are featured in this preview.