Early offense leads to Thursday matinee win

PORTLAND, M.E — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, grabbed their first win of the series against the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 7-4 from Hadlock Field on Thursday afternoon.

New Hampshire (5-11, 40-44) collected 13 hits and every hitter in the starting lineup tallied at least a hit in the victory. Leo Jimenez picked up three hits on the afternoon to extend his season-long on-base streak to 21 games. Jimenez holds the Eastern League’s longest active on-base streak. Andres Sosa recorded his first three-hit game at the Double-A level with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

The Fisher Cats scored all seven of their runs in between the second and fourth innings, starting with a two-run single in the second by Riley Tirotta while Damiano Palmegiani followed with an RBI single in the third, his first hit of the series.

In the fourth, New Hampshire plated four runs across on an RBI double by Sosa, an RBI single by Jimenez, a fielder’s choice grounder from Miguel Hiraldo and a sac-fly by Palmegiani.

Starting pitcher Sem Robberse (3-5) got the start for the Fisher Cats and pitched 5.2 shutout innings, allowing five hits and only one walk while striking out five, earning the win. The 21-year old Netherlands right-hander now ranks third in the Eastern League in innings pitched (83.2) and second in WHIP (1.14). In three July starts, Robberse has an ERA of 1.10 in 16.1 innings pitched.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Troy Watson struck out two in a 1.1 scoreless innings, right-hander Adrian Hernandez struck out two in the eighth and right-hander Juan Nunez struck out two in the ninth to seal the victory. All three relievers made their first outings back since the All-Star break.

The Fisher Cats continue their road trip tomorrow night against the Portland Sea Dogs at 6:00 pm. RHP Chad Dallas (3-1, 3.89 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 2.81 ERA) for Portland.