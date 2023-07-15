Early offense leads to series opening win for Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, returned from the four-day All-Star break with a 7-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (4-9, 39-42) opened the scoring on a Damiano Palmegiani solo home run to left-field, his 11th homer of the year and his second home run in his last three games. Palmegiani went 2-for-4 on the night, his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season.

The Fisher Cats tacked on three in the second on an RBI single by Sebastian Espino and a two-run triple by Steward Berroa, only his second triple of the year. Berroa has four RBIs in his last three games while Espino went 3-for-4 on the night, his first three-hit game of the season.

Starting right-hander Sem Robberse (2-5) went five innings, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four, picking up the win. The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect’s ERA in nine home starts is at 2.48. Robberse is currently tied for fourth in the Eastern League in innings pitched (78) and is second in the league in WHIP (1.14).

Altoona (5-7, 39-41) collected a pair of runs in the third on a two-run homer by Matt Fraizer off Robberse but the Fisher Cats bullpen of right-hander Andrew Bash, left-hander Mason Fluharty and right-hander T.J. Brock combined for four scoreless innings of one-hit ball to close the door.

New Hampshire’s 6, 7, 8 and 9 hitters combined for seven of the 10 hits on the game, including Miguel Hiraldo’s two-run double in the eighth.

The Fisher Cats continue their home stand tomorrow night against the Altoona Curve at 7:05. RHP Chad Dallas (3-1, 3.89 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against LHP Anthony Solometo (1-1, 2.37 ERA) for Altoona.