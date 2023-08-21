Early morning stabbing at Kalivas high-rise ‘not random,’ victim walks to hotel for help

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who was stabbed at a city-operated high-rise apartment complex walked to a nearby hotel for help. The investigation that followed has closed off traffic at a busy city intersection.

According to police on August 21, 2023, at approximately 6:10 a.m., officers responded to the Residence Inn at 40 Lake Ave., at the corner of Lake and Chestnut Streets, for a reported stabbing.

A man was in the lobby suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The extent of his injuries was not reported in a police narrative of the incident.

Through the investigation, police determined that the stabbing happened at the Christos Kalivas High-Rise Apartment Building at 175 Chestnut St., and the injured man walked to the hotel.

Police said that this does not appear to be a random incident and all involved parties have been identified. However, because it is an active investigation several roads are closed as police process the scenes. Lake Avenue is closed from Pine to Elm streets and Chestnut Street is closed from Central Street to Cedar Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.