Early-morning gunfire reported on the West Side

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired early Wednesday morning.

On May 20, 2020, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Prince and B streets on the West Side for a call of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived they found shell casings in the area, confirming that gunshots had been fired. Two vehicles had been hit.

There is no indication that anyone was struck by gunfire, police said. The incident is under investigation and it’s not believed that this was a random incident or that the public is in danger.

Police have two other open investigations involving gunshots reported, on May 17 and May 18.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 reference case #20-6096, or make an anonymous tip to the Manchester Crimeline online.