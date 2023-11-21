Early-morning fire call in the area of Hanover and Union streets

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning call brought fire personnel to the area of Hanover and Union streets Tuesday.

The Manchester Fire Department responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 for a building fire at 225 Hanover St.

Police blocked off the road at the intersection of Pine and Hanover to prevent traffic from entering. Hoses were attached to a nearby hydrant causing water to gush down the street, and sub-freezing temperatures – which were expected to remain below freezing until mid-morning, created icy road and sidewalk surface areas.

Both police and fire department officials worked to secure the safety of the building and the residents inside.

Hanover Street remained closed between Pine and Union streets while fire officials continued to evaluate the situation. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Community correspondent Winter Trabex contributed to this report.