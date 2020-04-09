Early-morning fatal accident closes several roads around South Beech Street

Thursday, April 9, 2020 Carol Robidoux
Police responded to a fatal accident on South Beech Street early Thursday morning. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

MANCHESTER, NH — First-responders were called to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Beech and Gold streets at about 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was transported with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have cordoned off a large area around the accident scene as they investigate the crash. Expect detours and delays for several hours. Motorists with business in the area should seek alternate routes. Road closures include South Beech at Beech Hill Avenue, Sewall Street, Gold Street and Blossom Street.
