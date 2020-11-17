Early morning drive-by shooting at Central and Beech results in crash – no injuries or arrests

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 17, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m., Manchester Police received a call regarding gunshots by Central and Beech streets in which an occupant of one vehicle shot at someone in another vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had crashed and had apparently been struck by gunfire. The occupants were uninjured. The suspect vehicle fled prior the officers’ arrival. The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police CrimeLine at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.