Early-morning crash shuts down 101 East

CANDIA, NH – Route 101 Eastbound in Candia is closed to all traffic as New Hampshire State Police investigate an accident with several people injured Tuesday.

The first call came at about 3:30 a.m. for an accident near mile marker 64 in the eastbound lane between Candia Exit 3 and Raymond Exit 4. Responders were advised of at least one vehicle rolled over with people entrapped.

Additional resources were added to the call when it was determined there were two vehicles involved with multiple patients. A med-flight helicopter was requested to land at the scene and it transported one patient to a Boston hospital a short time later.

Multiple people were transported by ambulance to the Elliot Hospital with what was described as serious injuries.

At this time there are no reports of any fatalities, and New Hampshire State Police are investigating and will remain at the scene for an extended time.

The westbound lane of Route 101 remains open, Eastbound is being diverted off at Exit 3.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.