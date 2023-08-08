Early-morning crash on I-93 North sends 3 to hospital

MANCHESTER, NH – Three people were injured early Tuesday morning – one of them needing to be extricated by firefighters – in a single-vehicle crash on I-93 North.

The call came in at 6:49 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment. Engine 3 arrived on the scene and found a work van had crashed into the woods. Three people were seen walking around outside the van with some injuries. Upon further investigation, it was learned that a passenger in the front was trapped and unable to get out. The rescue was updated that a passenger was trapped and an additional ALS was requested.

Due to the severity of the injury to the passenger, MFD and ALS personnel started treatment for pain management simultaneously while crews worked to remove the person from the van. With the assistance of the on-scene tow company, the vehicle was moved away from the tree so rescue crews could get their extrication tools in place to free the patient.

Engine 8 provided highway blocking and stretched a protection hose line for the trapped occupant. Once access was gained to the entire vehicle, extrication was completed, and the passenger was removed through the rear of the vehicle.

Three patients were transported to the Elliot Hospital, one with a severe leg injury.

Further complicating the situation, the crash occurred during a period of heavy rain and highway traffic. The extrication took a longer than usual time due to the location of the vehicle up against a large tree and a stream that crew members had to operate in. There was also a cage inside the work van requiring the person trapped to be removed through the rear of the van.

NH State Police assisted with traffic.