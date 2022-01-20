Early morning calls for ‘shots fired’ on West Clarke Street turn-up shell casings; police seeking more info

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating several calls for “shots fired” received early Friday morning.

On January 20, 2022, around 12:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 125 W. Clarke Street after receiving multiple calls for gunfire.

Neighbors said they heard four or five gunshots, but did not hear any cars leaving the area or see anyone.

There were no reported injuries, but officers did find multiple shell casings in the middle of West Clarke Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.