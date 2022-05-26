Duck and cover! Fisher Cats fall to Ducks again

AKRON, OHIO – Six first-inning runs were too much to overcome as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Akron Rubber Ducks on Wednesday, 11-8.

Akron added another three runs in the second inning, ultimately giving the hosts what they’d need offensively for the rest of the night.

Fisher Cats starter Luis Quinones (0-1) left after just 28 pitches and one out, seeing his ERA balloon to an absurd 135.00 after the atrocious outing.

At the plate, New Hampshire collected ten hits, with L.J. Talley taking two and Phillip Clarke earning three. Talley, Will Robertson and Ryan Gold ended with doubles while Clarke, Zac Cook and Orelevis Martinez each went deep for the ‘Cats.

Martinez’ blast kept him even with Erie’s Kerry Carpenter for the Eastern League home run lead at 13.

The two teams are at it again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire has Hayden Juenger (0-2, 4.62 ERA) taking the mound against Joey Cantillo (2-2, 2.25 ERA).