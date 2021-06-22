DSPortal, a new tool for Direct Support Professionals: Less time researching. More time doing.

Spend less time researching and more time doing with DSPortal, a new tool for Direct Support Professionals. Discover productive activities in your community with ease, ranging from volunteering, museums, attractions, etc.

DSPortal was designed as a resource for adults and children with developmental and/or physical challenges. DSPortal is also a tool for Direct Support Professionals, parents, and caregivers alike that provide direct supports. However, DSPortal can be used by anyone looking for an easier way of finding activities in the community.