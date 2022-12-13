Driver threatens employee with gun in BJ’s parking lot

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating an incident that happened Sunday night in the parking lot at BJ’s Wholesale Club in which an employee was threatened with a gun.

At approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to BJ’s, 200 John E Devine Drive, for a report of a criminal threat with a firearm.

An employee told police that a car was drifting in the parking lot, creating a hazard for people walking to their vehicles. The driver was asked to leave and did so, but returned a short time later. The car’s occupants began yelling obscenities at employees and throwing things outside the vehicle. The employee again asked them to leave, and the driver pointed a gun at him. The car then left the parking lot and was later found unoccupied in a nearby lot.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.