Driver shot by police arrested, charged with allegedly pointing BB gun at officer, reckless conduct

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who was shot by a Manchester police officer faces multiple charges, including felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, after police say he pointed a black BB gun at the officer.

The gun was found inside the vehicle, police said in a press release issued Monday afternoon. They included a photo of the gun, which they described as “resembling a real handgun” [see photo below].

Waleed Al Thuwayni, 18, was arrested Monday in connection with an incident that culminated with Al Thuwayni being shot by an officer just before midnight Sunday.

According to a Manchester Police narrative, at about 11:30 p.m. on March 26, 2023, multiple 911 calls came in regarding a vehicle

that was driving recklessly in the area of Elm and Valley streets. Callers provided a license plate and vehicle description, which showed the car belonged to Waleed Al Thuwayni of Manchester.

Callers reported that the vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed, passing other cars, running red lights, and doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. Complaints about the driving came in from various corners of the city including Elm Street and South Willow Street

A Manchester Police Officer located the vehicle on South Willow Street and observed the Nissan being operated recklessly. The officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop; however, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. A short pursuit ensued,

which was called off due to concerns for the public’s safety based on Al Thuwayni’s continued “reckless driving.”

A short time later, a Manchester Police officer located the vehicle in the parking lot of 265 Maple Street.

The vehicle was operated by Al Thuwayni. As the officer attempted to make contact with him, Al Thuwayni pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer discharged his weapon, wounding Al Thuwayni.

Officers immediately provided medical care to Al Thuwayni, including aid rendered by Manchester Police Tactical Medics, who arrived on the scene immediately. American Medical Response transported Al Thuwayni to a local hospital for treatment.

The weapon pointed at the officer, believed to be a firearm, was located in the vehicle. A further inspection determined the object to be a BB Gun resembling a realistic handgun located in Al Thuwayni’s vehicle.

Al Thuwayni has been charged with the following:

● Reckless Conduct – Deadly Weapon (Class B Felony) for driving at speeds approximately 70 to 90 miles per hour, disobeying traffic control devices, and placing the public in danger of serious bodily injury;

● Criminal Threatening- Deadly Weapon (Class B Felony) for placing another in fear of imminent bodily injury by pointing what appeared to be a black handgun at the officer; and

● Disobeying an Officer (Class A Misdemeanor) for neglecting to stop his motor vehicle when ordered to stop by an officer driving a marked police vehicle with signals activated. His arraignment has not been scheduled at the time of this release.

A press release issued by the NH Attorney General’s office said that Al Thuwayni had visited Manchester Police Headquarters earlier in the day Sunday and was “acting irate.” No other information was provided about that visit.

The use of deadly force by the Manchester Police Officer is being investigated by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and New Hampshire State Police. This is standard practice to ensure independence, impartiality, and transparency of the use of force review.