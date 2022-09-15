Driver seriously injured in early-morning crash into utility poles on Valley Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A Raymond man was seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Valley Street Thursday.

According to police on September 15, 2022, at approximately 5:40 a.m., a crash involving a single vehicle was reported at the intersection of Valley and Lincoln streets.

A police narrative reports that the vehicle left the roadway and struck two utility poles causing significant damage to the motor vehicle and utilities.

The driver, identified only as a 40-year-old male from Raymond, suffered serious injuries.

Due to the significant damage and power outages, Valley Street from Maple to Wilson streets will be closed for an extended period of time, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Manchester Police Department, Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.