Driver seriously injured after roll-over crash on Route 101 East

CANDIA, NH – On April 19, 2023, at approximately 6:06 p.m., State Police from Troop A responded to a report of a crash involving a single motor vehicle along Route 101 East in the vicinity of mile marker 108.2.

Preliminary investigation at the scene of the crash revealed that a Ram 2500 pickup truck, being operated by a 17-year-old juvenile from Auburn had been traveling along Route 101 East when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the pickup truck departed the left side of the roadway and entered the center median, striking a large rock formation.

As a result the pickup truck subsequently overturned multiple times prior to coming to rest in the travel portion of the highway.

Following the crash, several passing motorists stopped at the scene of the crash to render aid to the operator until emergency services arrived. Upon being removed from the pickup truck by emergency medical personnel, the operator was transported via ambulance to Elliot Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 101 East in the area of the crash was closed for approximately 45 minutes as Troopers investigated the scene and emergency personnel worked to remove the pickup truck, along with the associated debris.

Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks were assisted at the scene by emergency personnel from the Candia Police Department, the Auburn Police Department, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Candia Fire Department, the Raymond Fire Department, and Avalanche Towing & Recovery.

Although a preliminary investigation at the scene identified potential factors in the crash as excessive speed and failure to maintain proper lane of travel, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation by Trooper Brian Hanna. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.