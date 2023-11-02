Driver killed after car hit by tractor-trailer on I-93 South

DERRY, NH – A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday on I-93 after a tractor-trailer rear-ended his vehicle.

According to NH State Police, on Nov. 1, 2023, at approximately 6:13 p.m., a crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-93 in Derry. Rescuers arrived and found that a tractor-trailer unit rear-ended a 2009 Lexus ES350 Sedan. The driver of the tractor-trailer unit was identified as: Luciano Miguel Garone, 26, of Stallings, NC.

The driver of the Lexus ES350 was pronounced deceased at the scene, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. His identity was not yet released, pending notification of next of kin.

At the request of the Troop B Barracks, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and took the lead in the investigation.

All aspects of the collision remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov or (603) 545-4396.