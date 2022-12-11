Driver injured in rollover crash late on I-293

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 9, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks in Bedford responded to the report of a rollover motor vehicle crash along Interstate 293 South at mile marker 0.4 in the city of Manchester. This location may also be referred to as the ramp from I-293 South toward I-93 North.

Upon arrival, Troopers located a gray Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway. It was determined that this vehicle had been operated by Shane A. Lugo, 18, of Manchester, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by members of the Manchester Fire Department as the right lane in the area of this crash was closed for approximately one hour during this incident.

Excessive speed appears to be the primary contributing factor in this crash, however, all aspects of the crash are being investigated. Anyone who witnessed or who may have additional information is encouraged to contact Trooper Thomas Skafidas at (603) 227-2147 or Thomas.W.Skafidas@dos.nh.gov.