Driver in Sunday night Beech Street crash dies of injuries

MANCHESTER, NH – One person has died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Beech Street Sunday evening.

On January 23, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Manchester patrol officers responded to Beech Street near the intersection of Harvard Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

An investigation has determined that a maroon Hyundai Elantra, driven by Heritier Wakilongo, 19, of Manchester, had been going the wrong way on Beech Street and collided with a black Mercedes, driven by a 59-year-old man from Hollis.

Wakilongo was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and, according to police, died on Wednesday. The driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries.

This crash continues to be investigated by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.