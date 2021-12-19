Driver cut from wreckage after collision with snow plow on Second Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A motorist was trapped but not seriously injured after a crash involving a private plow truck on Second Street Saturday night.

Manchester fire Engine 2, Rescue 1, AMR, and Manchester Police responded to Second Street in the area of Wendy’s at about 7:30 p.m. for a reported accident with injury and entrapment.

Engine 2 arrived first and found a vehicle with heavy damage to the driver’s side. The driver was trapped inside, and it was determined that hydraulic cutting and spreading tools would be needed to free the driver from the wreckage.

The driver was protected with a blanket as the door was removed from the car.

It appears the vehicle was damaged in a collision with a private plow truck working in the area. The operator of the pick-up truck with the plow refused medical treatment and didn’t appear injured. Details about the accident were not immediately available.

Saturday’s snowstorm was the first plowable storm of the season for the Greater Manchester area, officially delivering 3.8 inches at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service