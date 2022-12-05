Driver crashes through window at South Willow bank, no injuries reported

MANCHESTER, NH – A vehicle crashed into the TD Bank on South Willow Street Monday morning, the driver saying she accelerated instead of stopping by mistake.

Firefighters, police and AMR were dispatched to 1255 South Willow St. at approximately 8:40 a.m. where they found a compact car that had crashed through the front window.

Crews immediately addressed the structural damage and began to reach the driver elderly who was still inside the car. Firefighters and medics removed the driver from the car and began a medical assessment. After being assessed, the driver refused medical transport according to Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Robert Beaudet. A firefighter backed the car out of the building, and other members worked to add support to some of the damaged building.

Several firefighters worked to remove debris from the area of the car, and check on anyone who was inside the bank at the time of the crash. No one inside the bank had any physical injuries, but several were shaken up by the incident.

Initial investigation determined the woman, whose name was not released, but who was described by others at the scene as “elderly,” was pulling into a parking space and accelerated forward over bushes and through the external glass wall coming to rest against an interior office.

Manchester Police are investigating the accident and Dan’s City Auto Body removed the vehicle from the scene. The lobby of the bank will remain closed temporarily while the cleanup is done.