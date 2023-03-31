Driver charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

MANCHESTER, NH – A city woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a crash last week that resulted in the death of her passenger.

Manchester Police have charged Ailadi Abreu, 35, with manslaughter, negligent homicide, and two counts of reckless conduct. She was booked in absentia, as she remains in the hospital.

On March 23 Manchester Police responded to the area of Granite Street and Route 293 for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Arriving officers discovered the crash involved a black 2012 Acura TL and a black 2019 BMW X7.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Abreu, who was driving the Acura, came off the 293 off-ramp at a high rate of speed, attempted to make a left-hand turn, and hit the BMW head-on. Abreu’s passenger, 32-year-old Michael Shattuck of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. Abreu suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 64-year-old female from Manchester, who sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.