Drifter charged in April murder of Concord couple

CONCORD, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18, 2022, in Concord.

After the warrant was issued, it was provided to Vermont authorities and used this evening to arrest Mr. Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the New Hampshire murder charges. Mr. Clegg is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont where he has been housed on an unrelated charge since October 12, 2022.

Mr. Clegg’s arraignment on the fugitive from justice charge in Vermont is expected to take place Thursday, October 20th at the Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, VT.

After Mr. Clegg’s arraignment, New Hampshire authorities will be seeking Mr. Clegg’s extradition to New Hampshire.

The Concord Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline. com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Mr. Clegg is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.