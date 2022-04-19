Dream Jobs: Career day asks BIPOC youth to reimagine their futures

MANCHESTER, NH – On the 19th of February after a third and resounding motif of Covid-19 variants, Manchester Community Action Coalition (MCAC) felt safe enough to host an informal career day event at the Millyard Museum with the support of the Museum’s former Executive Director, John Clayton and local superhero, Ara Tamzarian, the Principal Officer of Manchester North Little League. The event had enlisted the aid of local BIPOC superstars who would lend their time to MCAC’s diverse body of young adults and youth in order to create accessible language and pathways to the careers of their dreams.

The conception of this event was simple: how do we create a welcoming atmosphere where underserved and marginalized people, our people, could feel comfortable enough to have conversations about the wonderful opportunities afforded to them when they have a village of support? Would the students and young adults feel more confident to approach the presenters if they looked like them, if they spoke to them as if their multiculturalism was not a hindrance to their learning, but a gift?

There was such an array of volunteers, allies, and students who attended the event. The convivial afternoon was so warm and colorful, I cannot help but smile even now, two months later, thinking about this sense of bonhomie and safety emanating from the historic building. Remembering the walls of the building located inside the Mills, lined with creative installations which have now seen generations upon generations of refugees; New Americans who continue to refashion the idea of our city and country.

This event not only aided in strengthening our community through providing networking opportunities for us elders, but MCAC’s Career Day guided our students in reimagining what their futures can hold for them. When I ask my mentees, what do you want to be when you grow up instead of saying, ‘basketball, Market Basket and Footlocker,’ a few of them now say, ‘supermodel, doctor, mechanic, firefighter, teacher, artist!’ For me, this marks a great success in instilling a sense of achievability of goals and dreams within our students’ hearts and minds.

MCAC was started with the intention to aid BIPOC families in accessing opportunities that better their lives here in Manchester. However, as the ongoing pandemic took hold of our world and our students, we noticed our community was impacted with disproportionately greater numbers than our white counterparts. Reports from the Manchester Board of Education documented that though we boasted some of the most diverse schools in the state, we also tracked some of the highest fail rates in our K-12 classes. This led to a pivot in the organization; we needed to act fast and create programming and practices which would positively impact our marginalized community!

MCAC conceived of a massive hybrid tutoring program that utilized hundreds of volunteers and enlisted a couple hundred students in need. We made at-home visits, and we partnered with other nonprofits to provide Covid-safe, in-person tutoring for those who do not have access to stable internet or computers. Our procedures don’t just stop there.

We are a conglomeration of diverse and inclusive villagers. We know our students and their families. We sit with our students, with their mothers, their aunties and we share tea and cookies and we tell each other our stories. Language is not a barrier for us, because we are composed of the very people we strive to aid. This is the difference between MCAC and its counterparts; we are a people who know the strength of our community, and we use this strength and the natural assets therein, to create a healthy and successful village and thus ensure a safe and fruitful future for our youth!

