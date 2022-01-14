Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in and around New Hampshire

Friday, January 14, 2022

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

⇒ “Love Not Hate” 40th Annual Martin Luther King  Jr. Day Community Celebration

Martin Luther King Coalition, Manchester 

Free virtual event

Monday, January 17, 2022: 1:30 -3 p.m.

On the Road to Reparations: The Struggle for Equity & Inclusion in the Granite State with Brenda Lett

New Hampshire Peace Action, Manchester

January 17, 2022, 7 p.m. 

Free virtual event

There is no charge to attend, but your contributions in any amount are greatly appreciated


“Power to Heal” Martin Luther King Day Celebration

The Park Theatre, Jaffrey

Free In-Person event (masks required)

Mon Jan. 17, 2022, 5- 8 p.m.


Invisibility: an art conversation and visual response

Currier Museum, Manchester

Free virtual event

January 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Registration required

⇒  2022 Martin Luther King awards

Girls At Work, Manchester

Free virtual event

JANUARY 19, 2022, 6 -7 p.m.

Registration required


16th Annual Geisel MLK Health Equity Celebration

Dartmouth College, Hanover

Free virtual event

JANUARY 14, 2022: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Maya Wiley

MLK Event with Maya Wiley ‘86-Fixing What We Face: How Racial Justice can save our Democracy

Dartmouth College, Hanover

JANUARY 18, 2022, 5 -6 p.m.

Zoom link – no registration required: https://dartgo.org/mayawiley

Dr. Robert S. Harvey

Virtual MLK Celebration Keynote with Dr. Robert S. Harvey

Dartmouth College, Hanover

Free virtual event

JANUARY 19, 2022, 6 -7 p.m.

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR DAY at The Children’s Museum of NH

Free with museum admission
Event Details
Jan. 20, 2022, all day
6 Washington Street
Dover, NH 03820

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day Monday, January 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Normally the Children’s Museum of NH is closed on Mondays, but we will be open Jan. 20 to celebrate MLK Day by sharing activities that emphasize peace. Help us with a collaborative project – making a peace dove. Create your own peace sign, and explore your own dreams! We will also be reading some of our favorite MLK stories, as well as stories about peace, throughout the day. This program is free with museum admission. Visit www.childrens-museum.org for more information.

Compiled by Arts & Entertainment editor Constance Cherise. Know of an event missing from this list? Email constance.cherise@gmail.com 

