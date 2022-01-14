Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in and around New Hampshire

Event Details

Jan. 20, 2022, all day

6 Washington Street

Dover, NH 03820

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day Monday, January 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Normally the Children’s Museum of NH is closed on Mondays, but we will be open Jan. 20 to celebrate MLK Day by sharing activities that emphasize peace. Help us with a collaborative project – making a peace dove. Create your own peace sign, and explore your own dreams! We will also be reading some of our favorite MLK stories, as well as stories about peace, throughout the day. This program is free with museum admission. Visit www.childrens-museum.org for more information.