Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in and around New Hampshire

⇒ “Love Not Hate” 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration
Martin Luther King Coalition, Manchester
Free virtual event
Monday, January 17, 2022: 1:30 -3 p.m.
⇒ On the Road to Reparations: The Struggle for Equity & Inclusion in the Granite State with Brenda Lett
New Hampshire Peace Action, Manchester
January 17, 2022, 7 p.m.
Free virtual event
There is no charge to attend, but your contributions in any amount are greatly appreciated
⇒“Power to Heal” Martin Luther King Day Celebration
The Park Theatre, Jaffrey
Free In-Person event (masks required)
Mon Jan. 17, 2022, 5- 8 p.m.
⇒ Invisibility: an art conversation and visual response
Currier Museum, Manchester
Free virtual event
January 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Registration required
⇒ 2022 Martin Luther King awards
Girls At Work, Manchester
Free virtual event
JANUARY 19, 2022, 6 -7 p.m.
Registration required
⇒ 16th Annual Geisel MLK Health Equity Celebration
Dartmouth College, Hanover
Free virtual event
JANUARY 14, 2022: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
⇒ MLK Event with Maya Wiley ‘86-Fixing What We Face: How Racial Justice can save our Democracy
Dartmouth College, Hanover
JANUARY 18, 2022, 5 -6 p.m.
Zoom link – no registration required: https://dartgo.org/mayawiley
⇒ Virtual MLK Celebration Keynote with Dr. Robert S. Harvey
Dartmouth College, Hanover
Free virtual event
JANUARY 19, 2022, 6 -7 p.m.
Dover, NH 03820
Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day Monday, January 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Normally the Children’s Museum of NH is closed on Mondays, but we will be open Jan. 20 to celebrate MLK Day by sharing activities that emphasize peace. Help us with a collaborative project – making a peace dove. Create your own peace sign, and explore your own dreams! We will also be reading some of our favorite MLK stories, as well as stories about peace, throughout the day. This program is free with museum admission. Visit www.childrens-museum.org for more information.
Compiled by Arts & Entertainment editor Constance Cherise. Know of an event missing from this list? Email constance.cherise@gmail.com