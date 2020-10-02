Dr. Jill Biden brings positive message to Manchester campaign stop

MANCHESTER, NH – Dr. Jill Biden came to the Granite State on Friday with a message of the need for kindness, hope and perseverance in America, qualities she says are exemplified by her husband, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden.

Highlighting the Granite State Women for Biden’s Get out the Vote Kickoff, Dr. Biden shared stories of Americans she has met who are struggling for answers in this time of chaos and struggle to teach compassion to their children while America’s leaders are unable to follow that standard.

Dr. Biden painted her husband as a stark contrast to that example, painting a lifetime of compassion toward others in spite of repeated tragedies that could have jarred him from that path.

“Joe has spent his life listening to people and bringing them together. He will be a president for all Americans,” she said.

She also reminded the audience that her husband has plans to rebuild America and save it from the COVID-19 pandemic, but those plans can only obtain fruition if they reject hopelessness and vote in November.

“Right now there are so many who want to tell us that our nation is hopelessly divided, that are differences are irreconcilable, that our communities are fractured beyond repair. And beneath that is another message: your voice can’t fix it, your vote doesn’t matter. But that’s not who we are,” said Biden.

Dr. Biden also told the audience that women would be key toward addressing cynics who believe compassion and understanding cannot be returned to America and that individuals cannot change the course of history.

“Women take care of communities,” she said. “We know how to organize and we know how to win elections.”

President Trump was not directly referenced in the speech outside of Dr. Biden sending well wishes to Trump and his wife Melania after news broke on Thursday night that they have tested positive for COVID-19, stating later in her speech that kindness can still come in spite of disagreements.

The event was the first of two campaign stops scheduled on Friday, with the second coming at an oyster farm in Durham.