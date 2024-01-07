City declares Sunday night snow emergency (no street parking after 1 a.m.)

MANCHESTER, NH – The city on Sunday morning declared a Snow Emergency that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday, January 7, 2024, until 6 a.m. Monday January 8, 2024. A Snow Emergency means there is no parking allowed on city streets.

Upon declaration of a Snow Emergency, any vehicle parked on the streets may be towed and impounded. Vehicles parked in Manchester’s Downtown District are not subject to towing until after 1 a.m.

Free Snow Emergency parking is available at these locations. See specific times below.

Livingston Park (lot at end of Beech St only; Gravel parking lot behind Dunkin Donuts) 8:00 PM SUNDAY to 9:00 AM MONDAY.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 9:00 AM MONDAY.

8:00 PM SUNDAY and 6:00 AM MONDAY.

Unauthorized vehicles in the lot outside of these times will be subject to parking tickets.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 8:00 AM MONDAY. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 6:00 AM MONDAY.

8:00 PM SUNDAY and 6:00 AM MONDAY.

Vehicles parking outside these times will be subject to parking fees of $0.75 per hour and can be paid at any meter in the garage.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 8:00 AM MONDAY.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 8:00 AM MONDAY. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 9:00 AM MONDAY.

8:00 PM SUNDAY to 9:00 AM MONDAY.

View printable map at https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Highway/Snow/Winter-Parking

Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the City’s Vehicle Impoundment Area, located in Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. To recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $200 in cash. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.