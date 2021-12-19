Dozens displaced in Nashua apartment house fire, many say they ‘lost everything’

NASHUA, NH – Dozens of people were displaced from their homes and lost everything a week before Christmas due to an early-morning fire at a Nashua apartment building on Ash Street.

Fire crews arrived to 68 Ash St. at about 12:15 a.m. to find heavy fire shooting out of the second floor and spreading quickly. A second alarm was requested bringing mutual aid from surrounding towns and cities, and AMR ambulance.

Crews worked to fight the fire in the initial building and protect the adjacent building where the siding was melting due to the extensive heat. Firefighters made entry into the building and began searching for occupants, and a third alarm was requested for additional resources.

Firefighters were challenged by the presence of power lines in close proximity to several buildings. The small street was filled with fire apparatus.

Photo Gallery/Jeffrey Hastings

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Chief Brian Rhodes requested that the Office of Emergency Management be notified and called to the scene to assist due to the large number of displaced residents. A city bus from Nashua Transit was requested to the scene to shelter the people who evacuated the building.

After about one hour the fire was brought under control and crews worked to chase lingering hot spots. Eversource and Liberty Utilities were requested to shut off service to the building. One power line was down in the road, and Eversource removed it to protect the firefighters.

The building, which is a multi-unit building, has very large units that were occupied by several people, as many as 30 to 40 people according to early estimates. The Office of Emergency Management will work with the residents and the American Red Cross to coordinate housing.

Christmas decorations hung from the fence in front of the house reminding everyone that it is less than one week until Christmas. Residents shared that many of them have lost almost everything they owned in the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.

How to help