Downed power line closes I-93 for 1 hour in both directions

LONDONDERRY, NH – A low-hanging power line clipped by a tractor-trailer shut down a section of Interstate 93 in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on March 14, New Hampshire Troopers received reports of low-hanging power lines due to the heavy snowfall on I-93 north and south at mile marker 12 in Londonderry. Subsequently, a tractor-trailer clipped the low-hanging power lines which brought them down onto I-93. As a result, a separate tractor-trailer became disabled after striking the down lines.

Troopers from Troop B and Troop G, along with the Londonderry Police Department, Londonderry Fire Department, New Hampshire Department of Transportation and Eversource all responded to the area to shut down both I-93 north and south as well as the exit 4 and 5 on-ramps. All personnel diligently worked to have I-93 north and south opened back up within an hour. No injuries were sustained as a result of the fallen power lines.

Troopers from Troop B have responded to many crashes and vehicles off the roadway during today’s storm. Please avoid unnecessary travel until the storm subsides, if you do have to travel, drive with caution, reduce speed, buckle up, and leave extra space between you and the vehicle you’re following.

As the day progresses conditions are slowly starting to improve.