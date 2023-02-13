Downed pole blocks I-93 Exit 1, debris causes flat tires on 10+ vehicles; driver sought after car found abandoned near Exit 5 in Londonderry

CONCORD, NH – State police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pole at Exit 1 in Salem on Sunday causing several cars to get flat tires from the debris – and also investigating whether that crash is related to a second crash reported near Exit 5 a short time later in which the driver fled on foot into the woods, leaving a heavily-damaged Volkswagen Tiguan in the road.

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, at approximately 7:11 p.m., State Police Troop B received a report of multiple vehicles on the sides of Interstate 93 Northbound, at Exit 1. Initial calls included reports that there was a light pole down and blocking the Interstate and/or Exit 1 off-ramp.

Troopers from the Troop B Barracks arrived to find approximately 10 vehicles on the ramp and on either side of the Interstate with at least one, if not multiple flat tires. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle had struck the Exit 1 sign and a light pole in the gore of the exit. This caused metal and other debris to be strewn across the ramp and Interstate, which unsuspecting drivers then drove over, causing the flat tires.

The debris in the roadway caused Interstate 93 Northbound in Salem to be closed for approximately 30 minutes while police and fire personnel cleared the debris and facilitated the removal of the vehicles.

No vehicle was located at the scene that could have been responsible for the extensive damage to the Exit sign and the light pole.

At approximately 7:19 p.m., State Police received calls of a vehicle crash on Interstate 93 Northbound, at mile marker 16.4, or just north of Exit 5. Callers reported that a vehicle had struck the left side guardrail, coming to rest in the two left lanes of the Interstate. Callers also reported that the operator of the vehicle had fled the scene, running into the woods.

Troopers arrived at the crash at Mile Marker 16.4 to find a: 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan had lost control and struck the left guardrail causing disabling damage to the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, alcohol was located, but the driver was not at the scene.

Drivers who had stopped to check on the operator of the Volkswagen reported the operator had fled the scene, running into the woods off the East side of the highway. State Police utilized a K-9 unit to attempt to locate the operator.

Due to debris in the road and the uncertainty of the whereabouts of the operator, Interstate 93 Northbound was closed at Mile Marker 16.4 in Londonderry for approximately 30 minutes.

Troopers are investigating whether the incident at Exit 1 and the crash at Mile Marker 16.4 are related.

If you witnessed or have any information related to either of these incidents, please contact Trooper Luan Sanches at (603)227-0114 or Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov.

State Police were assisted at the scenes by Salem Police, Salem Fire, Londonderry Police, Londonderry Fire, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.