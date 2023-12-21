Dover man indicted for threatening to kill 3 presidential candidates

CONCORD, NH – A Dover man has been indicted in connection with sending threatening text messages to three presidential candidates, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Thursday.

Tyler Anderson, 30, was charged with three counts of “transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.”Anderson was arrested on December 9, 2023, and he made an initial appearance in federal court on December 11, 2023. On December 14, 2023, the Court released him on conditions.

According to the charging documents, Anderson sent a series of threatening text messages to three separate presidential campaigns going back to November 2023. On November 22, 2023, Anderson threatened to “impale” and “disembowel” one candidate. On December 6, 2023, Anderson threatened a second candidate in a series of text messages, including that he would “blow” the head off of the candidate and conduct a “mass shooting.” On December 8, 2023, Anderson threatened via text message that he would “blow” the “brains out” of a third candidate and “kill everyone” who would attend a then-upcoming campaign event.

Each charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation led the investigation. Valuable assistance was provided by the Dover Police Department and the Portsmouth Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Rombeau is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.