Don’t hate me* because I am a ‘Happy Holidays’ person

Over the decades, I have heard the back-and-forth of people preferring the “Merry Christmas” greeting. I see my friends eagerly (or with great stress) preparing for Christmas Day and the days surrounding it as both a religious celebration and one that brings family and friends — and even strangers— together to bring joy and light to the season. It is indeed a happy and merry time of year.

So, what’s with my Happy Holiday? A long, long time ago I was born to parents whose parents were both Jewish, meaning no Christmas tree in our homes. And Chanukah (which has 16 official spellings**) was just a minor holiday with dreidels/spinning tops, foil-covered chocolate coins, jelly-filled donuts or sufganiyot, and a small present or two. (Socks and underwear were big back in the day).

So when people ask if I have a Christmas tree in my home or when I was growing up, I tell them that I did not. Really? I explain that both my parents and my husband’s parents were all Jewish, thus no Christmas trees. (And yes, there are many Jewish families who do have a Christmas tree, so their kids don’t feel “left out”.)

And you know what? When people are Amazoning like crazy, wondering where to put the wrapped gifts, and deciding whose house they go to for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebrations, I am fond of taking a nap.

But back to the subject of this tale. For me, Happy Holiday is all-inclusive, covering all nationalities, religions (including those who are non-religious and are happy for the days off from work), and ethnicities. I don’t assume everyone celebrates Christmas. And even if I know they do, Happy Holidays just rolls off my tongue and yes, includes New Year’s.

And if someone wishes me a Merry Christmas, I’ll thank them and wish the same to them. I’m not going to correct them or get into a discussion. That’s not the purpose of their greeting.

Am I in the minority? Sure, as according to a 2019 Gallop Poll, 93% of Americans report celebrating Christmas. And listen to this: Near universal observance of Christmas is seen across all gender, age, education, and income subgroups of Americans with more than 9 in 10 in each saying they celebrate, and the holiday is also a unifying event for Republicans and Democrats. A unifying event for Republicans and Democrats? *** Unbelievable!

So have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. If you bump into me Christmas Day, it’ll be at a Chinese restaurant or the movies.

* From 1980s Pantene shampoo commercial, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”





** “There are 16 ways to spell Hanukkah…” – South Florida Reporter

*** Gallup Poll/Percentage of Americans who Celebrate Christmas