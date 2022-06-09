Don’t fall for this scam: NH Dept. of Transportation isn’t sending you a ‘secure document’

CONCORD, NH – State officials have been fielding reports of a new scam that uses the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s logo and an phony email address, “NHDOT DBE fgmas82@yahoo.com,” to trick people into providing sensitive information.

The announcement came Thursday from Attorney General John M. Formella and Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan.

The scam email states, “You have received a secure document from The New Hampshire Department of Transportation.” It also encourages recipients to download what it claims to be ‘secure document’ attached. NH DOT will never send an email asking you to ‘save and open’ an attachment.

If you are a recipient of an email that appears to be similar to this one, do not contact the emailer, or provide any personal information. Do not download or open anything.

To verify the validity of a NH DOT communication, please call NH DOT’s Chief Communications Officer Eileen Meaney at 603-271-6495 and for an EZ Pass or communication, please call 1-877-643-9727.

If you are the recipient of an email like this one and would like to report it or if you have questions, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454. For more information about the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Bureau: https://www.doj.nh. gov/consumer/index.htm.