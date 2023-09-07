Don’t despair, Manchester Brewfest is near!

The ninth annual Manchester Brewfest is rapidly approaching, with all the joy that entails. This year it will be held under the big top tent in Arms Park from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday Sept 23, rain or shine. Tickets available here.

But the fun will be ratcheted up a notch or two this year with some new activities sure to bring smiles — plus many other facial expressions!

I personally have done axe throwing with a group of work friends (software nerds all) and I’m here to tell you that it was an absolute blast! So I advise you to arrive early to get signed up.

Funds raised from all the fun (fun funds?) will as always benefit a good local cause. This year’s beneficiary will be Waypoint, a nonprofit agency providing many services including: adoption, prenatal support, services for children with chronic health conditions, child care, mental health counseling, foster care, and many others.

The goal for fundraising this year is between $20,000 and $40,000, according to Brewfest planner Peter Telge, owner of Stark Brewing Co. in Manchester. Telge is returning to the Brewfest this year after a few years away.

Also, as usual, there will be live music, food, and plenty of delicious beer produced by creative craftsmen and women performing at the highest level. Attending this single event will allow you to taste a wide variety of beers and styles from all over the region that otherwise would require hours of driving or even day trips. So come slake your thirst and try new styles!

Live music to be provided by The Shawna Jackson Band.

Fronted by the very talented Shawna Jackson, these five musicians with years of industry experience have appeared throughout northern New England at venues ranging from county fairs to bars and country music festivals. Expect covers of Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris as well as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Luke Combs, plus Bryan Adams, John Cougar Mellencamp, and the Eagles. Shawna Jackson herself has been singing as long as she can remember and has toured in Japan, Hong Kong and China.

Just the Facts:

Place –

• Arms Park, Manchester

• just off Commercial Street, between Cotton restaurant and the river, south of Stark Brewing

Parking –

• in the millyard surrounding Arms Park

Time –

• date: one day only on Sat 23 Sep 2023 (9th Annual)

(soon after the primary on Sept 19 and the city wide arts festival Sept 11-17)

• hours: 1-4 (or for VIPs: 12-4)

• Held rain or shine

Tickets –

• $50 for a VIP ticket gets you in at noon instead of 1

• $40 for general admission at 1 pm

• $14 for Designated Driver admission

• can be purchased:

• on-line or

• on-site day of event

• ID required.

• Family friendly, those under 21 admitted with adult 21+.

Brewers to include:

Food vendors to include:

Location on Map: