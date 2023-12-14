Donate necessities for neighbors in need through Manchester Police ‘Community Closet”

MANCHESTER, NH – With the holiday season in full swing and the spirit of giving stronger than ever, the Manchester Police Department Juvenile Division has launched a new initiative that allows neighbors to help each other year-round.

The “Community Closet” is a newly created space ready to be filled with items donated by the community to help struggling families within our community. Our patrol officers often encounter people in crisis and the interaction can reveal the need for immediate relief. This becomes even more urgent when children are involved, and their families don’t have the basic necessities to ensure their health and well-being. Officers who come in contact with families in need will be able to provide them with immediate assistance 24/7, regardless of business hours. This assistance aims to provide short-term assistance until additional support can be put in place.

As this project begins, our focus is on children, and we expect the project to grow and evolve. We encourage residents to donate new, unopened items such as diapers, baby wipes, formula, nonperishable food, clothing, hygiene products, and gift cards to local grocery stores.

We will collect limited basic contact information for recipients, so that we can follow up with them and offer voluntary connections to additional supports and services.

If you wish to donate, please visit our Amazon Wish List to ship items directly or drop them off at the Manchester Police Department at 405 Valley Street in Manchester during regular business hours. This list will be updated often to fill the needs of the closet. Monetary donations cannot be accepted at this time. No donation is too small, and all are appreciated.

The Community Closet is maintained by the Manchester Police Department’s Juvenile Division. For more information, please call 603-792-5616 or email CommunityCloset@manchesternh.gov.