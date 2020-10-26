Donald Trump Jr. to campaign Oct. 29 for his dad at Doubletree Hilton in Manchester

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH –Another week, another Trump visit – this time, Don Trump Jr. is scheduled to stir some support for his father’s campaign with a stop at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel on Oct. 29, before heading north to Maine.

Eric Trump, who came through the week before, posted the Trump family busy campaign stop schedule via Twitter:

Doors open at 2 p.m. with Trump Jr. expected to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets, 2 per cell phone number.