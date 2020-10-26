Donald Trump Jr. to campaign Oct. 29 for his dad at Doubletree Hilton in Manchester

Monday, October 26, 2020 Carol Robidoux Events, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Donald Trump Jr. tosses some MAGA hats into the crowd during a Feb. 2020 visit to New Hampshire with his father, the President. File Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH –Another week, another Trump visit – this time, Don Trump Jr. is scheduled to stir some support for his father’s campaign with a stop at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel on Oct. 29, before heading north to Maine.

Eric Trump, who came through the week before, posted the Trump family busy campaign stop schedule via Twitter:

Doors open at 2 p.m. with Trump Jr. expected to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Click here for tickets, 2 per cell phone number.

About Carol Robidoux 6614 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn