Donald Kearney, 72: Central High teacher and history buff, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend

MANCHESTER, NH – Donald Michael Kearney, 72, of Manchester, reposed peacefully in the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack.

Donald was born in Manchester on March 4, 1949. He was the son of the late J. Gerald Kearney and Virginia (Carlson) Kearney. He was raised in Manchester, attended McDonald School, and graduated from Central High School in 1967. In 1971, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Saint Anselm College. He was a devoted parishioner of the Annunciation Orthodox Church in Attleboro, MA.

For 30 years, Donald was a teacher in the Social Studies Department at Central High School, retiring in 2003. He loved history and reading historical books. Two of his favorite teaching topics were the American Civil War and Russian history. He was a true scholar who enjoyed sharing his many historical insights.

He was also interested in early vintage cinema. In addition, he had a keen interest in learning foreign languages with a particular emphasis on ancient and modern Greek. His pastimes included walking, hiking, and swimming.

Donald was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed. He loved his family and friends, and it was his greatest joy to spend time with them.

Donald leaves behind his brother Gerald and his wife, Sheila (Scott) Kearney; his brother Paul and his wife, Barbara (Lanoie) Kearney; and his dear friend of many years, Donna Burgess and her son, John Burgess. He is also survived by his nephew and nieces: David Kearney and his wife Peggy, Christine (Kearney) Roy and her partner Gene Mezereny, Cheryl Kearney and her fiancé Dave Carney, and Paula (Kearney) Kew and her husband Ron. He is also survived by his grand-nephews and grand-nieces: Craig Vigneault, Kyle Vigneault, Madeline Kew, Annie Kew, Maxwell Roy, and Quincy Roy. In addition, he is survived by two step-nephews: Michael and Joseph Swanson and their families.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mount Carmel and Community Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care.

SERVICES: Final services and burial will be private at the discretion of the family. May his memory be eternal!