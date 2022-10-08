Donaher receives nods for New England Music Awards – vote for your fav by Oct. 12

MANCHESTER, NH – A local band was recently nominated in two categories for the 2022 New England Music Awards.

The Manchester-based band Donaher—who describes their sound as “a throwback, heavy on ’90s pop-punk nostalgia”—was nominated for “Album of the Year” for their 2022 sophomore record “Gravity and the Stars Above” while receiving a second nod in the “Rising Stars: New Hampshire” category.

Nick Lavallee—who fronts the band with guitarist Tristan Omand, bassist Adam Wood and drummer Nick Lee—said the nominations were “very gratifying.”

“To be recognized means that we’re doing something interesting and engaging,” said Lavallee. “We put a lot work into our records and our live shows.”

The New England Music Awards are presented annually to musicians and bands in the six states whose “dedication, spirit and achievements” in the past year have earned the accolades in “the most robust and diverse music scene in the country,” according the website.

Nominations are made from a medley of New England’s music industry experts, including journalists, radio personalities, event planners and record label executives.

Fans can vote on the New England Music Award’s website until Oct. 12, and the ceremony will be held on Nov. 13 at The Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Mass.

Above: Mica’s Groove Train and April Cushman are among the local artists nominated for a New England Music Award this year. To vote, scroll down and click the NEMA logo.

Donaher, however, only recently discovered that they had been nominated, having not been contacted by the awards’ organizers.

“The only downside to not knowing we were nominated is that the public voting ends next week,” Lavallee said. “We missed almost two full weeks where we could’ve rallied the Donaher faithful to vote. So here we are, asking you to vote.”

Still, Lavallee believes the exposure gained from the nomination will prove a boon for the local band. “It’s an opportunity to put our band in front of listeners’ eyes and our music that much closer to their ears,” he said.

As far as answering the charge from music purists who may believe that awards are frivolous and only the music matters, Lavallee said that he wishes it were true.

“Unfortunately, it’s not only the music that matters, especially in 2022,” he said. “There are so many excellent bands and records that go unnoticed because the music alone isn’t how bands get heard or discovered. We’re all competing with the algorithm to be heard.”

In the meantime, Donaher continues to play lives shows in promotion of “Gravity and the Stars Above.” They will be performing at Faces in Malden, Mass., on Nov. 18 and coming home to play a show at The Shaskeen Pub on Nov. 19 with Cool Parents and Lovewell.

Donaher’s music can be streamed everywhere and purchased on vinyl at The Music Connection in Manchester.