Don Quijote fundraiser next month supporting new Center City mural

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Don Quijote Restaurant will be hosting a fundraising night for a new mural in the Center City on Friday, June 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cecilia Ulibarri, Manny Ramirez and Christian Ramirez of Positive Street Art have been brought on for the mural, which will be located at Colon Tires on Lake Street.

The initiative was organized by Jason Bonilla, Zachery Palmer, Sandra Almonte and Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais to produce a professionally-made mural that represents and embodies the immigrant heritage, resilience and importance of public schools in the Center City.

Tickets for the event at $30, half of the proceeds go toward the mural, with $15,000 donated already by the Manchester Arts Commission.

Tickets can be purchased online here.