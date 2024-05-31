Dominguez quality start fuels Fisher Cats victory

AKRON, OH. – Six scoreless innings from righty starter Michael Dominguez helped lift the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-26) to a 6-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks (28-20) on Thursday night at Canal Park. Dominguez (W, 1-0) earned his first decision and first quality start of the season with a season-high six innings and didn’t allow a hit behind five strikeouts.

Fisher Cats relievers Abdiel Mendoza and Ryan Boyer each struck out a batter to finish the effort. Akron’s Rodney Boone (L, 2-1) allowed four runs on four hits to New Hampshire hitters.

The Fisher Cats plated their first run with a bases-loaded RBI groundout from shortstop Josh Kasevich in the top of the third inning. A four-run fourth frame commenced for the Fisher Cats on back-to-back doubles by Devonte Brown and Rainer Nunez. Left fielder Gabby Martinez, who finished 3-for-3, walked to load the bases and a wild pitch plated Brown from third.

New Hampshire drew a pair of walks to set up second baseman Michael Turconi for a bases-loaded double to score three and give the Fisher Cats a 5-0 lead. Akron’s lone run came in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI double from Joe Lampe.

