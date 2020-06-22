Dog days of summer: Dairy Queen gives back in the sweetest way during month of July

MANCHESTER, NH – The dog days of summer have never been so sweet, thanks to Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen on Second Street in Manchester braced for the COVID-19 fallout just like every other business in the nation. Uncertain times that would have seemed to have potentially crippled most businesses has helped them flourish and now they are ready to serve up some sweet support and generosity to yet another Southern NH non-profit!

Non-Profits in NH are feeling the pinch without being able to hold fundraisers or to be able to ask for donations during times when so many are unemployed or have little job security. Dairy Queen is using its popularity to share the love! They have partnered with Second Chance Ranch Rescue of New Boston to donate 100 percent of every pup cup sold at the drive-thru during the month of July to helping the rescues mission of rehabilitating and giving a second chance to lost, forgotten, or misunderstood dogs in order to help them find their “fur”ever home.

The line at the drive-thru may be a little longer than usual, but we promise it will be worth the wait. Swing on through with your four-legged friend, get them an ice cream treat and help animals in need, all at the same time. Oh, and get yourself something – you deserve it!

Hang in there New Hampshire! Keep being good to yourselves and each other and come out and support Second Chance Ranch Rescue with your Pup Cup purchase!

Event Details:

What: Pup Cups for Second Chance Ranch Rescue

Where: Dairy Queen

715 Second St., Manchester, NH

Entire month of July