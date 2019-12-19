DOE publishes Special Education survey results

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education has published the results of the 2018-19 New Hampshire Parent Involvement Survey in Special Education. The report [see below] compiled by Panorama Education, uses data gathered from parents with children who receive Special Education services in New Hampshire in order to improve the delivery and effectiveness of those services.

The report concludes that schools are doing well in providing clear communication with most families, but could better inform families of additional available resources. A second key finding is that family responses vary depending on the child’s disability, with parents of children with autism or multiple disabilities reporting less favorable perceptions than other families. Knowing of these differences will help local schools improve how they communicate with special education families, which is vital to improving student outcomes.

The New Hampshire Special Education Parent Survey results provide data for reporting requirements for the Department of Education’s Special Education State Performance Plan, specifically Indictor 8 that measures “the percent of parents with a child receiving special education services who report that schools facilitated parent involvement as a means of improving services and results for children with disabilities.” The Department of Education contracted with Panorama Education to survey parents with children receiving Special Education services, and compile the results.

“Engaging families is critical to student performance. This report not only gives us good data on family perceptions and capacities but provides local special education providers with guidance on how to better communicate with families,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “I want to thank Panorama for delivering a report that will help us break down barriers to engagement in special education.”

Since 2005, the federal Office of Special Education Programs has placed limits on the Department’s family engagement and survey practices.

“It is my hope that this year’s survey results will help us gain greater flexibility in family engagement when we update our State Performance Plan in 2020,” Edelblut concluded.

The 2018-19 New Hampshire Parent Involvement Survey in Special Education is below.