Do you remember Janis Taylor? NH AG seeks information on 1968 cold case

CONCORD, NH –The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and the Concord Police Department are investigating the disappearance of Janis Taylor from Concord, who was 15 when she was reported missing on January 8, 1968. Ms. Taylor’s disappearance is considered suspicious, and the Cold Case Unit is asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Police are looking for anyone who had contact with Ms. Taylor between December 1967 and the time of her disappearance or anytime thereafter.

At the time of her disappearance, Ms. Taylor had been living in Concord at various addresses, including 176 N. State Street, 89 School Street and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street. She was a sophomore attending Concord High School in the fall/winter of 1967-68. Prior to attending Concord High School, she was enrolled in Manchester Central High School. She grew up in Warner, NH with her eight siblings. Ms. Taylor was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She enjoyed 4H activities and riding horses. Additionally, Ms. Taylor was associated with people who worked at Rumford Press in Concord.

Anyone who knew or associated with Ms. Taylor or has information about her disappearance is requested to contact Detective Paul Shaughnessy at the Concord Police Department (603-230-4934) or PShaughnessy@Concordpolice.com or the Concord Police Department Crimeline at (603) 226-3100 or Sergeant Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit (603-223-3648).