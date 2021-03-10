Do you recognize this woman? She’s wanted in connection with a January armed robbery

Police are looking for help in identifying this woman in connection with a January 2021 robbery at Joseph Brothers Market. Photo/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this woman in connection with an armed robbery that took place in January at a Lake Avenue convenience store.

On January 27, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., Manchester Police responded to Joseph Brothers Market, 196 Lake Ave., for a report of an armed robbery. The robber was armed with a knife and demanded money from the clerk.  The robber then fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

Do you recognize this woman?

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603)668-8711.  You can also make an anonymous tip through Manchester CrimeLine online or by calling (603) 624-4040.