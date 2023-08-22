Do you recognize this man? Police investigating July burglary on Commercial Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who burglarized a cafe in the millyard and got away with a safe is wanted by police, who are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

On July 12, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Waterworks Café at 250 Commercial St. for a burglary.

In reviewing surveillance video, police saw a suspect approximately 5-feet-9 inches to 6-feet-1-inch tall, 160-180 pounds, wearing a sweatshirt, baggy pants, black shoes, a mask, and gloves. The suspect is seen carrying a safe out of the building. The suspect got into what appeared to be a dark-colored SUV and drove north on Commercial Street.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or the vehicle should call Manchester Police Detective Adam Bergeron-Rosa at 603-792-5508 or email him at abergero@manchesternh.gov.