DLCC announces $50k for NH House candidates

WASHINGTON — Today, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced the first 2024 battleground state investments, including $50K in New Hampshire.

Building off of the momentum of not losing a single chamber in 2022, overperforming special elections by an average of six points in 2023, and sweeping the 2023 November elections, this announcement comes as part of a nearly $300,000 investment that will deliver critical resources to Michigan, Arizona, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, ahead of important state legislative races in 2024.

These early investments will strengthen critical infrastructure in New Hampshire to support Democratic power-building in the state, including candidate recruitment, staff hiring, digital investments, field operations, and more.

Here’s the state-by-state breakdown:

Michigan: $82K to the House caucus

Arizona: $70K to the joint caucus

New Hampshire: $50K to the House

Pennsylvania: $30K to the House

Wisconsin: $24K between the Assembly and Senate

North Carolina: $15K to the House

DLCC interim President Heather Williams issued the following statement:

“2024 is the year of the states. As we saw in Virginia and other legislative elections in 2023, early investments are often the deciding factor in who wins and loses state races. The DLCC is proud to be one of the first organizations on the ground in New Hampshire, investing early in the most important level of the ballot. These early investments are multipliers, building the infrastructure and operations that will win these races in November. That’s why the DLCC is already committing six figures – in 2023 – to build the infrastructure needed to flip key chambers and break supermajorities in 2024. Today’s announcement is just one of many more to come.”

“Make no mistake: the DLCC is poised to carry momentum from 2022 and 2023 to make next year the most important year for state legislatures yet. Everything is on the line, and we stand ready to win state legislative races and build Democratic power across the country.”