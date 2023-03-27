District announces kick-off of facilities visioning sessions

MANCHESTER, NH – Imagine the school of the future – what does it look like? As part of Manchester School District’s long-term facilities planning process, you will have the opportunity to share your vision of our future schools.

The process kicks off with three events on Tuesday, April 4. All members of our community are invited to take part. Input and feedback from these and other events will help to develop the master plan for school district facilities.

“We are thrilled to take this next step in the process, and encourage all community members to participate,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis. “In this visioning process, we have the opportunity to imagine what our schools can and should look like. Our schools are a reflection of our community, and our vision for the future should reflect what our community wants and needs. I strongly encourage you to take part in this process.”

The introductory sessions scheduled for April 4 are open to all. There are two in-person meetings as well as one virtual meeting:

Session 1 (in-person): Noon-1:30 pm at Girls at Work, 200 Bedford Street, Manchester

Session 2 (virtual): 3:30-5 pm on Zoom – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87479646235

Session 3 (in-person): 6:00-7:30 pm at Beech Street School, 333 Beech Street, Manchester

These sessions will provide a brief overview of the master planning process, then dive into brainstorming, and some initial goal-setting. The District will share additional opportunities to engage in this process in the coming weeks and months.