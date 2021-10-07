Discovery of body near school closes section of Lowell Street, police say death ‘does not appear suspicious’

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The discovery of a body on Lowell Street early Friday is under investigation, however police say it appears the man suffered a medical emergency.

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of 208 Lowell St. for a report of an unresponsive man.

When police arrived, Manchester Fire was already on scene. Emergency personnel were unable to revive the 31-year-old man. It appears that the man suffered from a medical condition and his death does not appear suspicious, police said.

The medical examiner responded to the scene and the cause of death is yet to be determined.

Police closed down a section of Lowell Street in the area of Central High School at a busy time when students and faculty were arriving for class.