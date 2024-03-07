Discover the Derryfield difference: Open house April 11

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Derryfield open house is April 11.

MANCHESTER, NH – The Derryfield School is an independent, college preparatory day school welcoming bright, motivated students in grades 6-12. Enrollment is open for Fall 2024, so the time to learn more is now! Attend Derryfield’s next Admission Open House on Thursday, April 11 from 6-8 p.m. to discover how Derryfield students build the skills they need to be successful in college and beyond.

Can’t make the Open House? Register for the upcoming on-campus Information Session on Thursday, May 9 at derryfield.org/visit, to explore Derryfield’s campus, including the School’s new dining commons. Transportation is offered throughout southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. Limited equitable tuition and merit scholarships are available. 

